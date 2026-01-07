시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / MoonEA11
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 5%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
38
이익 거래:
28 (73.68%)
손실 거래:
10 (26.32%)
최고의 거래:
11.93 USD
최악의 거래:
-3.27 USD
총 수익:
39.94 USD (2 000 pips)
총 손실:
-13.90 USD (870 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (6.53 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
20.19 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.32
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
22.98%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
53
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
2.79
롱(주식매수):
27 (71.05%)
숏(주식차입매도):
11 (28.95%)
수익 요인:
2.87
기대수익:
0.69 USD
평균 이익:
1.43 USD
평균 손실:
-1.39 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-9.21 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-9.21 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
5.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.04 USD
최대한의:
9.35 USD (1.78%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.79% (9.41 USD)
자본금별:
19.91% (104.74 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDCAD 28
USDCHF 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDCAD 20
USDCHF 7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDCAD 702
USDCHF 428
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +11.93 USD
최악의 거래: -3 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +6.53 USD
연속 최대 손실: -9.21 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
7 더...
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MoonEA11
월별 30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
526
USD
1
100%
38
73%
100%
2.87
0.69
USD
20%
1:500
