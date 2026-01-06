📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

Head and Shoulders

Double Top / Double Bottom

Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio , often higher

Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

All trades are executed manually

No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.

Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.