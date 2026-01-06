SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Range breakout
Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1.41 EUR
En kötü işlem:
0.00 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1.41 EUR (171 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.64 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (1.41 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1.41 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
29.89%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.20
Alış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.20
Beklenen getiri:
1.41 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.41 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 EUR (0)
Aylık büyüme:
0.26%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.64 EUR
Maksimum:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
#Walmart 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
#Walmart 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
#Walmart 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.41 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.41 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BenchMark-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Range breakout
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
501
EUR
0
0%
1
100%
100%
2.20
1.41
EUR
1%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.