Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
0.00 EUR
Gross Loss:
-0.64 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 EUR (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
29.89%
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 EUR
Average Profit:
0.00 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.64 EUR
Maximal:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BenchMark-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


No reviews
2026.01.06 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Range breakout
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
499
EUR
1
0%
0
0%
100%
0.00
0.00
EUR
1%
1:100
Copy

