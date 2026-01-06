SegnaliSezioni
Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2026 0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.41 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1.41 EUR (171 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.64 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (1.41 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1.41 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.89%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.20
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.20
Profitto previsto:
1.41 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.41 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.64 EUR
Massimale:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
#Walmart 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
#Walmart 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
#Walmart 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.41 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.41 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BenchMark-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
