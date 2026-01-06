信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Range breakout
Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
0
盈利交易:
0 (0.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.00 EUR
最差交易:
0.00 EUR
毛利:
0.00 EUR
毛利亏损:
-0.64 EUR
最大连续赢利:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
0.00 EUR (0)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
29.89%
采收率:
-1.00
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
0.00
预期回报:
0.00 EUR
平均利润:
0.00 EUR
平均损失:
0.00 EUR
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 EUR (0)
每月增长:
0.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.64 EUR
最大值:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
净值:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

分配

无数据

  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.00 EUR
最差交易: -0 EUR
最大连续赢利: 0
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.00 EUR
最大连续亏损: -0.00 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BenchMark-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


没有评论
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Range breakout
每月30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
499
EUR
1
0%
0
0%
100%
0.00
0.00
EUR
1%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载