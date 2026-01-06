СигналыРазделы
Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
0 отзывов
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
1.41 EUR
Худший трейд:
0.00 EUR
Общая прибыль:
1.41 EUR (171 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.64 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей:
1 (1.41 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1.41 EUR (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
29.89%
Последний трейд:
39 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
1.20
Длинных трейдов:
1 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
2.20
Мат. ожидание:
1.41 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.41 EUR
Средний убыток:
0.00 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 EUR (0)
Прирост в месяц:
0.26%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.64 EUR
Максимальная:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
По эквити:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
#Walmart 1
1
1
1
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
#Walmart 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
#Walmart 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1.41 EUR
Худший трейд: -0 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1.41 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BenchMark-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Range breakout
30 USD в месяц
0%
0
0
USD
501
EUR
0
0%
1
100%
100%
2.20
1.41
EUR
1%
1:100
