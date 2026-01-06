SignaleKategorien
Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
0 Bewertungen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1
Gewinntrades:
1 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
1.41 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
1.41 EUR (171 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.64 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
1 (1.41 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1.41 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
29.89%
Letzter Trade:
24 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
1.20
Long-Positionen:
1 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.41 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.41 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 EUR (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.26%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.64 EUR
Maximaler:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Kapital:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
#Walmart 1
1
1
1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#Walmart 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#Walmart 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1.41 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -0 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1.41 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BenchMark-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
