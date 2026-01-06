SignauxSections
Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.41 EUR
Pire transaction:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1.41 EUR (171 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.64 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (1.41 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1.41 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
29.89%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.20
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.20
Rendement attendu:
1.41 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.41 EUR
Perte moyenne:
0.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 EUR (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.64 EUR
Maximal:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
#Walmart 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
#Walmart 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
#Walmart 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.41 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.41 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BenchMark-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


Aucun avis
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
