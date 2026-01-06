SinaisSeções
Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
0
Negociações com lucro:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
0.00 EUR
Pior negociação:
0.00 EUR
Lucro bruto:
0.00 EUR
Perda bruta:
-0.64 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
0.00 EUR (0)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
29.89%
Fator de recuperação:
-1.00
Negociações longas:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
0.00
Valor esperado:
0.00 EUR
Lucro médio:
0.00 EUR
Perda média:
0.00 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Crescimento mensal:
0.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.64 EUR
Máximo:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

Distribuição

Sem dados

  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.00 EUR
Pior negociação: -0 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 0
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +0.00 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "BenchMark-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


Sem comentários
2026.01.06 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Range breakout
30 USD por mês
0%
0
0
USD
499
EUR
1
0%
0
0%
100%
0.00
0.00
EUR
1%
1:100
