シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Range breakout
Petar Dimitrov

Range breakout

Petar Dimitrov
レビュー0件
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 0%
BenchMark-Server
1:100
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1
利益トレード:
1 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
1.41 EUR
最悪のトレード:
0.00 EUR
総利益:
1.41 EUR (171 pips)
総損失:
-0.64 EUR
最大連続の勝ち:
1 (1.41 EUR)
最大連続利益:
1.41 EUR (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
29.89%
最近のトレード:
27 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.20
長いトレード:
1 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.20
期待されたペイオフ:
1.41 EUR
平均利益:
1.41 EUR
平均損失:
0.00 EUR
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大連続損失:
0.00 EUR (0)
月間成長:
0.26%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.64 EUR
最大の:
0.64 EUR (0.13%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.90% (4.51 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
#Walmart 1
1
1
1
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
#Walmart 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
#Walmart 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1.41 EUR
最悪のトレード: -0 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +1.41 EUR
最大連続損失: -0.00 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"BenchMark-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📈 Trading Strategy Description

My trading approach is discretionary, trend-oriented, and price action–based, focused primarily on US stocks, major indices, Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

🔹 Market Approach

I mainly trade trend-following range breakouts, identifying consolidation phases and entering trades when price confirms a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend.

In addition, I occasionally trade classic reversal chart patterns, including:

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top / Double Bottom

  • Triple Top / Triple Bottom

Reversal setups are taken only when the pattern is clearly formed and confirmed by price action.

🔹 Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental part of my strategy:

  • Maximum risk per trade: 1% of total account equity

  • Position sizing is calculated individually for each trade

  • Capital preservation is always a top priority

🔹 Risk–Reward Framework

  • Trend-following breakout trades: minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, often higher

  • Reversal pattern trades: typically 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

  • Trades are executed only when the expected reward justifies the risk

🔹 Execution & Discipline

  • All trades are executed manually

  • No Expert Advisors or automated trading systems are used

  • Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are defined before entering a trade

  • A structured, rule-based approach is followed with adaptability to changing market conditions

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal reflects my personal trading decisions and risk management rules and does not constitute investment advice.
Subscribers are responsible for their own risk settings and should trade according to their financial situation and risk tolerance.


レビューなし
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Range breakout
30 USD/月
0%
0
0
USD
501
EUR
0
0%
1
100%
100%
2.20
1.41
EUR
1%
1:100
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください