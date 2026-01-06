SinyallerBölümler
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

Equity Guard MT5

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 33 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 1%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
4.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.62 USD
Brüt kâr:
15.57 USD (5 121 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-9.64 USD (471 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (15.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
15.57 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
39.48%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.42%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.78
Alış işlemleri:
5 (62.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (37.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.62
Beklenen getiri:
0.74 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-7.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-7.62 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.71%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.82 USD
Maksimum:
7.62 USD (0.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.89% (7.62 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.44% (20.47 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -5
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -252
EURUSD 186
AUDJPY 85
GBPJPY 60
BTCUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 212
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +15.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7.62 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.

The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.

İnceleme yok
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
