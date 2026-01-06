СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Equity Guard MT5
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

Equity Guard MT5

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 33 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 1%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
8
Прибыльных трейдов:
6 (75.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (25.00%)
Лучший трейд:
4.40 USD
Худший трейд:
-7.62 USD
Общая прибыль:
15.57 USD (5 121 pips)
Общий убыток:
-9.64 USD (471 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (15.57 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
15.57 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.21
Торговая активность:
39.48%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
15.42%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.78
Длинных трейдов:
5 (62.50%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (37.50%)
Профит фактор:
1.62
Мат. ожидание:
0.74 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.60 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.82 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-7.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-7.62 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
0.71%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.82 USD
Максимальная:
7.62 USD (0.89%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.89% (7.62 USD)
По эквити:
2.44% (20.47 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -5
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -252
EURUSD 186
AUDJPY 85
GBPJPY 60
BTCUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 212
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +4.40 USD
Худший трейд: -8 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +15.57 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -7.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.

The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Equity Guard MT5
33 USD в месяц
1%
0
0
USD
844
USD
1
0%
8
75%
39%
1.61
0.74
USD
2%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.