Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

Equity Guard MT5

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 1%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
6 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
15.57 USD (5 121 pips)
Perte brute:
-9.64 USD (471 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (15.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
15.57 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
39.48%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.42%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.78
Longs trades:
5 (62.50%)
Courts trades:
3 (37.50%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
0.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.60 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-7.62 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7.62 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.82 USD
Maximal:
7.62 USD (0.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.89% (7.62 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.44% (20.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -5
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -252
EURUSD 186
AUDJPY 85
GBPJPY 60
BTCUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 212
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.40 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +15.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.62 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.

The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.

Aucun avis
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
