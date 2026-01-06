- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|-5
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|-252
|EURUSD
|186
|AUDJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|60
|BTCUSD
|4.4K
|GBPUSD
|212
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HantecMarketsMU-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider
This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.
The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.
Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.
This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.
