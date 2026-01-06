SignaleKategorien
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

Equity Guard MT5

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 33 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 1%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
8
Gewinntrades:
6 (75.00%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (25.00%)
Bester Trade:
4.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
15.57 USD (5 121 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-9.64 USD (471 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (15.57 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
15.57 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
39.48%
Max deposit load:
15.42%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.78
Long-Positionen:
5 (62.50%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (37.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.62
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.82 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-7.62 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7.62 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.71%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.82 USD
Maximaler:
7.62 USD (0.89%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.89% (7.62 USD)
Kapital:
2.44% (20.47 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -5
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -252
EURUSD 186
AUDJPY 85
GBPJPY 60
BTCUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 212
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +15.57 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -7.62 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.

The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
