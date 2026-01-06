SinaisSeções
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

Equity Guard MT5

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 33 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 1%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
8
Negociações com lucro:
6 (75.00%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (25.00%)
Melhor negociação:
4.40 USD
Pior negociação:
-7.62 USD
Lucro bruto:
15.57 USD (5 121 pips)
Perda bruta:
-9.64 USD (471 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (15.57 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
15.57 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
39.48%
Depósito máximo carregado:
15.42%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.78
Negociações longas:
5 (62.50%)
Negociações curtas:
3 (37.50%)
Fator de lucro:
1.62
Valor esperado:
0.74 USD
Lucro médio:
2.60 USD
Perda média:
-4.82 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-7.62 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-7.62 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
0.71%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.82 USD
Máximo:
7.62 USD (0.89%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.89% (7.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.44% (20.47 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -5
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -252
EURUSD 186
AUDJPY 85
GBPJPY 60
BTCUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 212
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4.40 USD
Pior negociação: -8 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +15.57 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -7.62 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.

The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.

Sem comentários
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Equity Guard MT5
33 USD por mês
1%
0
0
USD
844
USD
1
0%
8
75%
39%
1.61
0.74
USD
2%
1:100
Copiar

