SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Equity Guard MT5
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

Equity Guard MT5

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 1%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
4.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.57 USD (5 121 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9.64 USD (471 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (15.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15.57 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
39.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.42%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.78
Long Trade:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trade:
3 (37.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
0.74 USD
Profitto medio:
2.60 USD
Perdita media:
-4.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-7.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7.62 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.82 USD
Massimale:
7.62 USD (0.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.89% (7.62 USD)
Per equità:
2.44% (20.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -5
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -252
EURUSD 186
AUDJPY 85
GBPJPY 60
BTCUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 212
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.40 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -7.62 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.

The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Equity Guard MT5
33USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
844
USD
1
0%
8
75%
39%
1.61
0.74
USD
2%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.