Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

Equity Guard MT5

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 -0%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10
Transacciones Rentables:
6 (60.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (40.00%)
Mejor transacción:
4.40 USD
Peor transacción:
-7.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
15.57 USD (5 121 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-18.28 USD (1 148 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (15.57 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
15.57 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.06
Actividad comercial:
41.73%
Carga máxima del depósito:
15.42%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.17
Transacciones Largas:
5 (50.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (50.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.85
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.27 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.60 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.57 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-16.26 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-16.26 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.32%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.71 USD
Máxima:
16.26 USD (1.91%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.91% (16.26 USD)
De fondos:
2.44% (20.47 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -5
GBPJPY -3
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 4
EURJPY -4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -252
GBPJPY -295
EURUSD 186
AUDJPY 85
BTCUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 212
EURJPY -322
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4.40 USD
Peor transacción: -8 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +15.57 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -16.26 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.

The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.

No hay comentarios
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
