- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-5
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-252
|EURUSD
|186
|AUDJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|60
|BTCUSD
|4.4K
|GBPUSD
|212
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HantecMarketsMU-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider
This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.
The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.
Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.
This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.
USD
USD
USD