Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

Equity Guard MT5

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 1%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
4.40 USD
Worst trade:
-7.62 USD
Gross Profit:
15.57 USD (5 121 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.64 USD (471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (15.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.57 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
39.48%
Max deposit load:
15.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.78
Long Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-4.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.82 USD
Maximal:
7.62 USD (0.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.89% (7.62 USD)
By Equity:
2.44% (20.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -5
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -252
EURUSD 186
AUDJPY 85
GBPJPY 60
BTCUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 212
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📊 Official Description – MT5 Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by a professional trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial markets, trading consistently through different market cycles.

The strategy is built on advanced technical analysis, market structure reading, and strict risk management, with a strong focus on capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Trades are executed primarily in Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), targeting high-probability entries and professionally managed positions.
There are no unrealistic promises or excessive risk-taking — the goal is sustainable growth supported by discipline and experience.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, risk control, and consistency, following the mindset that longevity in the market is the true measure of success.

No reviews
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
