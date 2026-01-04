SinyallerBölümler
Juan David Ochoa Garcia

LaboratorioDeInversiones

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.04 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.04 USD (1 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (0.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.04 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
37 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
1.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.00
Beklenen getiri:
0.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.04 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 USD
Maksimum:
0.02 USD (0.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.29% (0.03 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDUSD 0
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDUSD 1
1
1
1
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.04 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 11
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.67 × 3
Alpari-MT5
2.83 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
4.57 × 67
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.92 × 12
RoboForex-Pro
4.95 × 131
Exness-MT5Real28
5.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
5.44 × 27
OctaFX-Real2
6.20 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.85 × 20
ClonTrader-Live
6.95 × 22
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.60 × 67
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
9.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 7
13.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
14.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
15.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
19.00 × 1
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders

Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.

🚀 Key Features

  • Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.

  • Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.

  • Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.

  • Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.

  • Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.

🎯 Benefits

  • Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.

  • Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.

  • Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.

  • Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 23:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 23:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
