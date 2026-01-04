- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.55 × 11
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.83 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|4.57 × 67
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.92 × 12
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.95 × 131
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Server
|5.44 × 27
|
OctaFX-Real2
|6.20 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.85 × 20
|
ClonTrader-Live
|6.95 × 22
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|7.60 × 67
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|9.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|13.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|14.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|15.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|19.00 × 1
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders
Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.
🚀 Key Features
-
Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.
-
Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.
-
Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.
-
Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.
-
Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.
🎯 Benefits
-
Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.
-
Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.
-
Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.
-
Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.
USD
USD
USD