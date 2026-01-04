SignauxSections
Juan David Ochoa Garcia

LaboratorioDeInversiones

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.04 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.04 USD (1 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.02 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (0.04 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.04 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
2.47%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
37 secondes
Facteur de récupération:
1.00
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.00
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.04 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
0.02 USD (0.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.29% (0.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 0
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD 1
1
1
1
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.04 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.04 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 11
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.67 × 3
Alpari-MT5
2.83 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
4.57 × 67
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.92 × 12
RoboForex-Pro
4.95 × 131
Exness-MT5Real28
5.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
5.44 × 27
OctaFX-Real2
6.20 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.85 × 20
ClonTrader-Live
6.95 × 22
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.60 × 67
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
9.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 7
13.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
14.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
15.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
19.00 × 1
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders

Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.

🚀 Key Features

  • Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.

  • Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.

  • Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.

  • Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.

  • Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.

🎯 Benefits

  • Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.

  • Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.

  • Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.

  • Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.


Aucun avis
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 23:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 23:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
