Juan David Ochoa Garcia

LaboratorioDeInversiones

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 12%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
16
利益トレード:
16 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.23 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
1.58 USD (74 pips)
総損失:
-0.27 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
16 (1.58 USD)
最大連続利益:
1.58 USD (16)
シャープレシオ:
1.97
取引アクティビティ:
22.73%
最大入金額:
97.37%
最近のトレード:
4 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
16
平均保有時間:
15 分
リカバリーファクター:
65.50
長いトレード:
8 (50.00%)
短いトレード:
8 (50.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.85
期待されたペイオフ:
0.10 USD
平均利益:
0.10 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
アルゴリズム取引:
95%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.02 USD
最大の:
0.02 USD (0.19%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
23.17% (2.47 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDUSD 4
USDCHF 4
EURGBP 3
EURUSD 3
AUDUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDUSD 0
USDCHF 0
EURGBP 0
EURUSD 0
AUDUSD 0
1
1
1
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDUSD 18
USDCHF 19
EURGBP 11
EURUSD 14
AUDUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.23 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 16
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +1.58 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 14
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.07 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.36 × 36
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.52 × 3112
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.91 × 11
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.09 × 508
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.63 × 585
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.17 × 24
Alpari-MT5
2.41 × 34
BCS5-Real
2.64 × 14
46 より多く...
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders

Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.

🚀 Key Features

  • Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.

  • Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.

  • Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.

  • Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.

  • Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.

🎯 Benefits

  • Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.

  • Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.

  • Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.

  • Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.


レビューなし
2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 23:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 23:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください