- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|5
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|EURGBP
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|NZDCAD
|0
|USDCAD
|-2
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|19
|NZDUSD
|18
|USDCHF
|19
|EURGBP
|11
|AUDUSD
|12
|NZDCAD
|5
|USDCAD
|-87
|
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.36 × 36
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.59 × 3751
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.91 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.92 × 12
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.20 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.27 × 51
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
BCS5-Real
|1.64 × 28
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.69 × 785
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.78 × 27
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders
Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.
🚀 Key Features
-
Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.
-
Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.
-
Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.
-
Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.
-
Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.
🎯 Benefits
-
Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.
-
Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.
-
Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.
-
Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.
