Juan David Ochoa Garcia

LaboratorioDeInversiones

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -5%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
20
Gewinntrades:
19 (95.00%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (5.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.23 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1.76 USD (84 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2.30 USD (87 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (1.69 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1.69 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
22.73%
Max deposit load:
97.37%
Letzter Trade:
13 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.27
Long-Positionen:
9 (45.00%)
Short-Positionen:
11 (55.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.77
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-1.95 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.95 USD (1)
Algo-Trading:
95%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.60 USD
Maximaler:
2.00 USD (16.79%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.62% (1.98 USD)
Kapital:
23.17% (2.47 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 5
NZDUSD 4
USDCHF 4
EURGBP 3
AUDUSD 2
NZDCAD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 0
NZDUSD 0
USDCHF 0
EURGBP 0
AUDUSD 0
NZDCAD 0
USDCAD -2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 19
NZDUSD 18
USDCHF 19
EURGBP 11
AUDUSD 12
NZDCAD 5
USDCAD -87
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.23 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1.69 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.95 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.36 × 36
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 3751
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.91 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.20 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
BCS5-Real
1.64 × 28
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.69 × 785
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.78 × 27
noch 108 ...
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders

Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.

🚀 Key Features

  • Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.

  • Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.

  • Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.

  • Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.

  • Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.

🎯 Benefits

  • Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.

  • Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.

  • Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.

  • Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 23:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 23:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
LaboratorioDeInversiones
30 USD pro Monat
-5%
0
0
USD
10
USD
1
95%
20
95%
23%
0.76
-0.03
USD
23%
1:300
