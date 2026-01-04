- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders
Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.
🚀 Key Features
-
Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.
-
Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.
-
Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.
-
Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.
-
Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.
🎯 Benefits
-
Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.
-
Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.
-
Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.
-
Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.