Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.55 × 11
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.83 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|4.57 × 67
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.92 × 12
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.95 × 131
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Server
|5.44 × 27
|
OctaFX-Real2
|6.20 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.85 × 20
|
ClonTrader-Live
|6.95 × 22
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|7.60 × 67
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|9.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|13.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|14.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|15.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|19.00 × 1
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders
Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.
🚀 Key Features
-
Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.
-
Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.
-
Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.
-
Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.
-
Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.
🎯 Benefits
-
Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.
-
Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.
-
Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.
-
Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.
