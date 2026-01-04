SegnaliSezioni
Juan David Ochoa Garcia

LaboratorioDeInversiones

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.04 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.04 USD (1 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.02 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (0.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.04 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
2.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
37 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
1.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.00
Profitto previsto:
0.04 USD
Profitto medio:
0.04 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 USD
Massimale:
0.02 USD (0.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.29% (0.03 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDUSD 0
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDUSD 1
1
1
1
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.04 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 11
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.67 × 3
Alpari-MT5
2.83 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
4.57 × 67
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.92 × 12
RoboForex-Pro
4.95 × 131
Exness-MT5Real28
5.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
5.44 × 27
OctaFX-Real2
6.20 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.85 × 20
ClonTrader-Live
6.95 × 22
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.60 × 67
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
9.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 7
13.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
14.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
15.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
19.00 × 1
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders

Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.

🚀 Key Features

  • Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.

  • Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.

  • Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.

  • Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.

  • Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.

🎯 Benefits

  • Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.

  • Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.

  • Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.

  • Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 23:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 23:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
