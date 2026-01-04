信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / LaboratorioDeInversiones
Juan David Ochoa Garcia

LaboratorioDeInversiones

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 8%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
11
盈利交易:
11 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.17 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
1.05 USD (48 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.19 USD
最大连续赢利:
11 (1.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1.05 USD (11)
夏普比率:
2.61
交易活动:
23.89%
最大入金加载:
81.44%
最近交易:
8 几分钟前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
21 分钟
采收率:
43.00
长期交易:
6 (54.55%)
短期交易:
5 (45.45%)
利润因子:
5.53
预期回报:
0.10 USD
平均利润:
0.10 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.02 USD
最大值:
0.02 USD (0.19%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
23.17% (2.47 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 3
USDCHF 2
AUDUSD 2
EURUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDUSD 0
EURGBP 0
USDCHF 0
AUDUSD 0
EURUSD 0
1
1
1
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDUSD 14
EURGBP 11
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 12
EURUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.17 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +1.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 14
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.08 × 13
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.36 × 36
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.52 × 3112
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.91 × 11
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.09 × 508
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.63 × 585
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.17 × 24
Alpari-MT5
2.41 × 34
BCS5-Real
2.64 × 14
46 更多...
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders

Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.

🚀 Key Features

  • Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.

  • Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.

  • Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.

  • Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.

  • Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.

🎯 Benefits

  • Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.

  • Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.

  • Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.

  • Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.


没有评论
2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 23:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 23:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 23:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
LaboratorioDeInversiones
每月30 USD
8%
0
0
USD
11
USD
1
100%
11
100%
24%
5.52
0.10
USD
23%
1:300
