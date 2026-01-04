- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDUSD
|0
|EURGBP
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|EURUSD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDUSD
|14
|EURGBP
|11
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|12
|EURUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 14
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.08 × 13
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.36 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.52 × 3112
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.91 × 11
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.09 × 508
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.27 × 51
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.63 × 585
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.17 × 24
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.41 × 34
|
BCS5-Real
|2.64 × 14
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders
Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.
🚀 Key Features
-
Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.
-
Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.
-
Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.
-
Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.
-
Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.
🎯 Benefits
-
Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.
-
Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.
-
Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.
-
Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.
