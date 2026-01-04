SinaisSeções
Juan David Ochoa Garcia

LaboratorioDeInversiones

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
13
Negociações com lucro:
13 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
0.17 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
1.17 USD (54 pips)
Perda bruta:
-0.21 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (1.17 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1.17 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
2.35
Atividade de negociação:
22.73%
Depósito máximo carregado:
81.44%
Último negócio:
6 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
18 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
48.00
Negociações longas:
7 (53.85%)
Negociações curtas:
6 (46.15%)
Fator de lucro:
5.57
Valor esperado:
0.09 USD
Lucro médio:
0.09 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.02 USD
Máximo:
0.02 USD (0.19%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
23.17% (2.47 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDUSD 4
EURGBP 3
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 2
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDUSD 0
EURGBP 0
USDCHF 0
AUDUSD 0
EURUSD 0
1
1
1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDUSD 18
EURGBP 11
USDCHF 9
AUDUSD 12
EURUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.17 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1.17 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 14
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.07 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.36 × 36
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.52 × 3112
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.91 × 11
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.09 × 508
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.63 × 585
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.17 × 24
Alpari-MT5
2.41 × 34
BCS5-Real
2.64 × 14
46 mais ...
🧪 Laboratorio de Inversiones – Smart Signals for Traders

Laboratorio de Inversiones is a signal provider built for those who want fast and efficient results in the Forex market. Our system is powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that performs automatic trading in scalping mode, capturing micro-movements in the market to generate constant opportunities.

🚀 Key Features

  • Full automation: the EA analyzes, decides, and executes trades without manual intervention.

  • Scalping strategy: quick trades on short timeframes, focused on profiting from small price moves.

  • Accessible for low-capital accounts: designed for traders starting with modest funds, maximizing leverage and risk management.

  • Reliable signals: clear and timely alerts so users can replicate trades or let the EA handle them automatically.

  • Continuous optimization: the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions to maintain efficiency.

🎯 Benefits

  • Perfect for beginners who want to start with small capital.

  • Enables diversification without requiring advanced trading experience.

  • Saves time by removing the need for constant manual analysis.

  • Provides a disciplined, emotion-free approach to decision-making.


Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
LaboratorioDeInversiones
30 USD por mês
9%
0
0
USD
12
USD
1
100%
13
100%
23%
5.57
0.09
USD
23%
1:300
Copiar

