Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 14%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (50.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (50.00%)
En iyi işlem:
6.30 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.71 USD
Brüt kâr:
21.33 USD (414 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7.54 USD (282 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (6.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6.30 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.48
Alım-satım etkinliği:
40.41%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
35.08%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.09
Alış işlemleri:
4 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.83
Beklenen getiri:
1.72 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-2.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.71 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
13.79%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real28" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
