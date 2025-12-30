SignaleKategorien
Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10
Gewinntrades:
5 (50.00%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (50.00%)
Bester Trade:
7.67 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2.71 USD
Bruttoprofit:
29.00 USD (654 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8.43 USD (309 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
1 (7.67 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7.67 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading-Aktivität:
62.47%
Max deposit load:
35.08%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
7.59
Long-Positionen:
5 (50.00%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (50.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.44
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.80 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.69 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-1.51 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2.71 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
20.57%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
Kapital:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
EURJPY -1
GBPJPY 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
EURJPY -27
GBPJPY 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +7.67 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -3 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +7.67 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.51 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real28" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
