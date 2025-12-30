SinaisSeções
Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
5 (50.00%)
Negociações com perda:
5 (50.00%)
Melhor negociação:
7.67 USD
Pior negociação:
-2.71 USD
Lucro bruto:
29.00 USD (654 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8.43 USD (309 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
1 (7.67 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
7.67 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.54
Atividade de negociação:
62.47%
Depósito máximo carregado:
35.08%
Último negócio:
10 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.59
Negociações longas:
5 (50.00%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (50.00%)
Fator de lucro:
3.44
Valor esperado:
2.06 USD
Lucro médio:
5.80 USD
Perda média:
-1.69 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-1.51 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2.71 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
20.57%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
EURJPY -1
GBPJPY 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
EURJPY -27
GBPJPY 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +7.67 USD
Pior negociação: -3 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +7.67 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1.51 USD

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


Sem comentários
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
