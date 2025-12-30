信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Pair Strategy
Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
10
盈利交易:
5 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
5 (50.00%)
最好交易:
7.67 USD
最差交易:
-2.71 USD
毛利:
29.00 USD (654 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8.43 USD (309 pips)
最大连续赢利:
1 (7.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
7.67 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.54
交易活动:
61.06%
最大入金加载:
35.08%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
7.59
长期交易:
5 (50.00%)
短期交易:
5 (50.00%)
利润因子:
3.44
预期回报:
2.06 USD
平均利润:
5.80 USD
平均损失:
-1.69 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-1.51 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2.71 USD (1)
每月增长:
20.57%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
净值:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
EURJPY -1
GBPJPY 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
EURJPY -27
GBPJPY 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +7.67 USD
最差交易: -3 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +7.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -1.51 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real28 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


没有评论
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Pair Strategy
每月30 USD
21%
0
0
USD
121
USD
1
100%
10
50%
61%
3.44
2.06
USD
3%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载