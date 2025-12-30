SignalsSections
Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Best trade:
7.67 USD
Worst trade:
-2.71 USD
Gross Profit:
29.00 USD (654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.43 USD (309 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (7.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.67 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
50.85%
Max deposit load:
35.08%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.59
Long Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.44
Expected Payoff:
2.06 USD
Average Profit:
5.80 USD
Average Loss:
-1.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
By Equity:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
EURJPY -1
GBPJPY 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
EURJPY -27
GBPJPY 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.67 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


No reviews
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pair Strategy
21%
0
0
USD
121
USD
1
100%
10
50%
51%
3.44
2.06
USD
3%
1:500
