SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Pair Strategy
Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 14%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
4 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
4 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.71 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21.33 USD (414 pips)
Perte brute:
-7.54 USD (282 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (6.30 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6.30 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.48
Activité de trading:
40.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.08%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.09
Longs trades:
4 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.83
Rendement attendu:
1.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.89 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.71 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.30 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.30 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real28" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


Aucun avis
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Pair Strategy
30 USD par mois
14%
0
0
USD
114
USD
1
100%
8
50%
40%
2.82
1.72
USD
3%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.