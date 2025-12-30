This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.





Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.



