Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 14%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
6.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
21.33 USD (414 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7.54 USD (282 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (6.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6.30 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.48
Attività di trading:
40.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.08%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.09
Long Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.83
Profitto previsto:
1.72 USD
Profitto medio:
5.33 USD
Perdita media:
-1.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.71 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
13.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
Per equità:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.30 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.71 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real28" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
