SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Pair Strategy
Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10
Transacciones Rentables:
5 (50.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
5 (50.00%)
Mejor transacción:
7.67 USD
Peor transacción:
-2.71 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
29.00 USD (654 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8.43 USD (309 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
1 (7.67 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7.67 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.54
Actividad comercial:
62.47%
Carga máxima del depósito:
35.08%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
7.59
Transacciones Largas:
5 (50.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (50.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.44
Beneficio Esperado:
2.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.80 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.69 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-1.51 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2.71 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
20.57%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
De fondos:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
EURJPY -1
GBPJPY 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
EURJPY -27
GBPJPY 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7.67 USD
Peor transacción: -3 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +7.67 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1.51 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real28" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Pair Strategy
30 USD al mes
21%
0
0
USD
121
USD
1
100%
10
50%
62%
3.44
2.06
USD
3%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.