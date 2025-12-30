シグナルセクション
Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10
利益トレード:
5 (50.00%)
損失トレード:
5 (50.00%)
ベストトレード:
7.67 USD
最悪のトレード:
-2.71 USD
総利益:
29.00 USD (654 pips)
総損失:
-8.43 USD (309 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
1 (7.67 USD)
最大連続利益:
7.67 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.54
取引アクティビティ:
62.47%
最大入金額:
35.08%
最近のトレード:
10 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
7.59
長いトレード:
5 (50.00%)
短いトレード:
5 (50.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.44
期待されたペイオフ:
2.06 USD
平均利益:
5.80 USD
平均損失:
-1.69 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-1.51 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2.71 USD (1)
月間成長:
20.57%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
EURJPY -1
GBPJPY 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
EURJPY -27
GBPJPY 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +7.67 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +7.67 USD
最大連続損失: -1.51 USD

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


レビューなし
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
