Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A

Pair Strategy

Kuntoro Herdwiyanto A
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
10
Прибыльных трейдов:
5 (50.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
5 (50.00%)
Лучший трейд:
7.67 USD
Худший трейд:
-2.71 USD
Общая прибыль:
29.00 USD (654 pips)
Общий убыток:
-8.43 USD (309 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
1 (7.67 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
7.67 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.54
Торговая активность:
50.85%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
35.08%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
7.59
Длинных трейдов:
5 (50.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
5 (50.00%)
Профит фактор:
3.44
Мат. ожидание:
2.06 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.80 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.69 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-1.51 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2.71 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
20.57%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
2.71 USD (2.53%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.53% (2.71 USD)
По эквити:
3.34% (3.64 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURCHF 11
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD 4
GBPAUD -3
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD -2
EURJPY -1
GBPJPY 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURCHF 175
GBPCHF -142
EURAUD 113
GBPAUD -80
EURUSD 126
GBPUSD -60
EURJPY -27
GBPJPY 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +7.67 USD
Худший трейд: -3 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +7.67 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1.51 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real28" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This signal is based on a quantitative pair trading approach using price correlation between two statistically related instruments.  

The system identifies price imbalances and opens simultaneous hedged buy–sell positions, reducing exposure to overall market direction and minimize the drawdown.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Trading based on statistical divergence rather than directional forecasting.

  • Exit logic focused on reversion toward equilibrium.

  • Structured and disciplined algorithmic risk management.

  • 100% algo.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven, systematic trading strategy that emphasizes consistency and controlled risk over speculative market timing. Possible displayed opened order result will be 50% profit and 50% loss but overall equity will be increase due profit is bigger than the losses.

Start trading: 29 December 2025.  


Risk Desclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 02:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 02:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
