Oleksii Lishchenko

Sapphire

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
10
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (70.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (30.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.21 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.05 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.48 USD (82 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.10 USD (5 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (0.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.27 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.47
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.86%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
12.13%
En son işlem:
28 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
37 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
4.22
Alış işlemleri:
9 (90.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (10.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.80
Beklenen getiri:
0.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.07 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-0.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.09 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.90%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.09 USD (0.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.45% (0.09 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.86% (0.98 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 0
USDCAD 0
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 19
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.21 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.09 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.06 × 16
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.07 × 14
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.19 × 68
Exness-Real3
0.24 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.25 × 1092
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
LQD1-Live01
0.26 × 19
ICMarkets-Live19
0.27 × 308
TitanFX-04
0.28 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.28 × 60
375 daha fazla...
Sapphire is a premium automated trading system designed for consistent, long-term growth. Inspired by the enduring strength and clarity of the sapphire gemstone, the system focuses on steady performance, disciplined trade execution, and robust risk management.

Built to navigate market fluctuations with precision and patience, Sapphire emphasizes slow but confident progression, continuously updating its profit benchmarks while maintaining stability. Each trade is executed under strict risk parameters, ensuring a reliable and secure growth path.

This system is as rare and precious as a flawless sapphire, embodying the philosophy of endurance, reliability, and elegant performance. It is ideal for traders seeking long-term stability and trustworthiness.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 15:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 15:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Sapphire
Ayda 30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
20
USD
1
100%
10
70%
7%
4.80
0.04
USD
5%
1:500
