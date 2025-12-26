Sapphire is a premium automated trading system designed for consistent, long-term growth. Inspired by the enduring strength and clarity of the sapphire gemstone, the system focuses on steady performance, disciplined trade execution, and robust risk management.

Built to navigate market fluctuations with precision and patience, Sapphire emphasizes slow but confident progression, continuously updating its profit benchmarks while maintaining stability. Each trade is executed under strict risk parameters, ensuring a reliable and secure growth path.

This system is as rare and precious as a flawless sapphire, embodying the philosophy of endurance, reliability, and elegant performance. It is ideal for traders seeking long-term stability and trustworthiness.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account





Advantages

• Money Management module

• High spread protection

• Time filter

• News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS





How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773





NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.



