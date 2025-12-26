SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Sapphire
Oleksii Lishchenko

Sapphire

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
7 (70.00%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (30.00%)
Melhor negociação:
0.21 USD
Pior negociação:
-0.05 USD
Lucro bruto:
0.48 USD (82 pips)
Perda bruta:
-0.10 USD (5 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (0.27 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
0.27 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.47
Atividade de negociação:
6.86%
Depósito máximo carregado:
12.13%
Último negócio:
10 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
37 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
4.22
Negociações longas:
9 (90.00%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (10.00%)
Fator de lucro:
4.80
Valor esperado:
0.04 USD
Lucro médio:
0.07 USD
Perda média:
-0.03 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-0.09 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-0.09 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
1.90%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.09 USD (0.45%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.45% (0.09 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.86% (0.98 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 0
USDCAD 0
1
1
1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 19
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.21 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +0.27 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.09 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.06 × 16
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.07 × 14
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.19 × 68
Exness-Real3
0.24 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.25 × 1092
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
LQD1-Live01
0.26 × 19
ICMarkets-Live19
0.27 × 308
TitanFX-04
0.28 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.28 × 60
375 mais ...
Sapphire is a premium automated trading system designed for consistent, long-term growth. Inspired by the enduring strength and clarity of the sapphire gemstone, the system focuses on steady performance, disciplined trade execution, and robust risk management.

Built to navigate market fluctuations with precision and patience, Sapphire emphasizes slow but confident progression, continuously updating its profit benchmarks while maintaining stability. Each trade is executed under strict risk parameters, ensuring a reliable and secure growth path.

This system is as rare and precious as a flawless sapphire, embodying the philosophy of endurance, reliability, and elegant performance. It is ideal for traders seeking long-term stability and trustworthiness.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sem comentários
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 15:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 15:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copiar

