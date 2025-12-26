シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Sapphire
Oleksii Lishchenko

Sapphire

Oleksii Lishchenko
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10
利益トレード:
7 (70.00%)
損失トレード:
3 (30.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.21 USD
最悪のトレード:
-0.05 USD
総利益:
0.48 USD (82 pips)
総損失:
-0.10 USD (5 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (0.27 USD)
最大連続利益:
0.27 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.47
取引アクティビティ:
6.86%
最大入金額:
12.13%
最近のトレード:
10 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
37 分
リカバリーファクター:
4.22
長いトレード:
9 (90.00%)
短いトレード:
1 (10.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
4.80
期待されたペイオフ:
0.04 USD
平均利益:
0.07 USD
平均損失:
-0.03 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-0.09 USD)
最大連続損失:
-0.09 USD (2)
月間成長:
1.90%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.09 USD (0.45%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.45% (0.09 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.86% (0.98 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 0
USDCAD 0
1
1
1
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 19
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.21 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +0.27 USD
最大連続損失: -0.09 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.06 × 16
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.07 × 14
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.19 × 68
Exness-Real3
0.24 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.25 × 1092
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
LQD1-Live01
0.26 × 19
ICMarkets-Live19
0.27 × 308
TitanFX-04
0.28 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.28 × 60
375 より多く...
Sapphire is a premium automated trading system designed for consistent, long-term growth. Inspired by the enduring strength and clarity of the sapphire gemstone, the system focuses on steady performance, disciplined trade execution, and robust risk management.

Built to navigate market fluctuations with precision and patience, Sapphire emphasizes slow but confident progression, continuously updating its profit benchmarks while maintaining stability. Each trade is executed under strict risk parameters, ensuring a reliable and secure growth path.

This system is as rare and precious as a flawless sapphire, embodying the philosophy of endurance, reliability, and elegant performance. It is ideal for traders seeking long-term stability and trustworthiness.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


レビューなし
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 15:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 15:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
