Oleksii Lishchenko

Sapphire

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (70.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (30.00%)
Mejor transacción:
0.21 USD
Peor transacción:
-0.05 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
0.48 USD (82 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-0.10 USD (5 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (0.27 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
0.27 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.47
Actividad comercial:
6.86%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.13%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
37 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
4.22
Transacciones Largas:
9 (90.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (10.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.80
Beneficio Esperado:
0.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.03 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-0.09 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-0.09 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.90%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.09 USD (0.45%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.45% (0.09 USD)
De fondos:
4.86% (0.98 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 0
USDCAD 0
1
1
1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 19
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +0.21 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +0.27 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.09 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.06 × 16
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.07 × 14
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.19 × 68
Exness-Real3
0.24 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.25 × 1092
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
LQD1-Live01
0.26 × 19
ICMarkets-Live19
0.27 × 308
TitanFX-04
0.28 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.28 × 60
otros 375...
Sapphire is a premium automated trading system designed for consistent, long-term growth. Inspired by the enduring strength and clarity of the sapphire gemstone, the system focuses on steady performance, disciplined trade execution, and robust risk management.

Built to navigate market fluctuations with precision and patience, Sapphire emphasizes slow but confident progression, continuously updating its profit benchmarks while maintaining stability. Each trade is executed under strict risk parameters, ensuring a reliable and secure growth path.

This system is as rare and precious as a flawless sapphire, embodying the philosophy of endurance, reliability, and elegant performance. It is ideal for traders seeking long-term stability and trustworthiness.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 15:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 15:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
