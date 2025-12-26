SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Sapphire
Oleksii Lishchenko

Sapphire

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
7 (70.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (30.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.21 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.48 USD (82 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.10 USD (5 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (0.27 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.27 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.47
Activité de trading:
6.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.13%
Dernier trade:
29 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
37 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.22
Longs trades:
9 (90.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (10.00%)
Facteur de profit:
4.80
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.07 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.03 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-0.09 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.09 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.09 USD (0.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.45% (0.09 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.86% (0.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 0
USDCAD 0
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 19
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.21 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.27 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.09 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.06 × 16
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.07 × 14
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.19 × 68
Exness-Real3
0.24 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.25 × 1092
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
LQD1-Live01
0.26 × 19
ICMarkets-Live19
0.27 × 308
TitanFX-04
0.28 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.28 × 60
375 plus...
Sapphire is a premium automated trading system designed for consistent, long-term growth. Inspired by the enduring strength and clarity of the sapphire gemstone, the system focuses on steady performance, disciplined trade execution, and robust risk management.

Built to navigate market fluctuations with precision and patience, Sapphire emphasizes slow but confident progression, continuously updating its profit benchmarks while maintaining stability. Each trade is executed under strict risk parameters, ensuring a reliable and secure growth path.

This system is as rare and precious as a flawless sapphire, embodying the philosophy of endurance, reliability, and elegant performance. It is ideal for traders seeking long-term stability and trustworthiness.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Aucun avis
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 15:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 15:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
