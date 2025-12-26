- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|68
|USDCAD
|19
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
NPBFX-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexBrokerInc-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.06 × 16
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.07 × 14
|
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
|0.12 × 17
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
JustForex-Live
|0.19 × 68
|
Exness-Real3
|0.24 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.25 × 1092
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.26 × 142
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.26 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.27 × 308
|
TitanFX-04
|0.28 × 29
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.28 × 60
Sapphire is a premium automated trading system designed for consistent, long-term growth. Inspired by the enduring strength and clarity of the sapphire gemstone, the system focuses on steady performance, disciplined trade execution, and robust risk management.
Built to navigate market fluctuations with precision and patience, Sapphire emphasizes slow but confident progression, continuously updating its profit benchmarks while maintaining stability. Each trade is executed under strict risk parameters, ensuring a reliable and secure growth path.
This system is as rare and precious as a flawless sapphire, embodying the philosophy of endurance, reliability, and elegant performance. It is ideal for traders seeking long-term stability and trustworthiness.
Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)
RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Advantages
• Money Management module
• High spread protection
• Time filter
• News protection filter
Recommendations
Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.
ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
