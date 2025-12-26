SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Sapphire
Oleksii Lishchenko

Sapphire

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10
Gewinntrades:
7 (70.00%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (30.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.21 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.05 USD
Bruttoprofit:
0.48 USD (82 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.10 USD (5 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (0.27 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
0.27 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading-Aktivität:
6.86%
Max deposit load:
12.13%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
37 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
4.22
Long-Positionen:
9 (90.00%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (10.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.03 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-0.09 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.09 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.90%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.09 USD (0.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.45% (0.09 USD)
Kapital:
4.86% (0.98 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 0
USDCAD 0
1
1
1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 19
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.21 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.27 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.09 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.06 × 16
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.07 × 14
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.19 × 68
Exness-Real3
0.24 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.25 × 1092
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
LQD1-Live01
0.26 × 19
ICMarkets-Live19
0.27 × 308
TitanFX-04
0.28 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.28 × 60
noch 375 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Sapphire is a premium automated trading system designed for consistent, long-term growth. Inspired by the enduring strength and clarity of the sapphire gemstone, the system focuses on steady performance, disciplined trade execution, and robust risk management.

Built to navigate market fluctuations with precision and patience, Sapphire emphasizes slow but confident progression, continuously updating its profit benchmarks while maintaining stability. Each trade is executed under strict risk parameters, ensuring a reliable and secure growth path.

This system is as rare and precious as a flawless sapphire, embodying the philosophy of endurance, reliability, and elegant performance. It is ideal for traders seeking long-term stability and trustworthiness.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 19:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 15:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 15:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 15:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Sapphire
30 USD pro Monat
2%
0
0
USD
20
USD
1
100%
10
70%
7%
4.80
0.04
USD
5%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.