|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-305
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-312K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|5.67 × 27
|
Exness-Real9
|9.42 × 121
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|23.74 × 295
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|109.56 × 100
Gold Trading Breakthrough:
- 3 EAs working on this account.
- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD
- A breakout EA with a small SL, open TP and a trailing SL.
- Second ea is a quick in and out scalper with a high winrate.
- Lastly, ea who works on a mean reversion strategy. (it does grid sometimes)
- No Recovery
- No Steplot
Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:
You may contact me on Telegram:
