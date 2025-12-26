SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Discovery
Arnold Reyes

Gold Discovery

Arnold Reyes
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -61%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
33
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
22 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
11 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
10.62 USD
En kötü işlem:
-99.31 USD
Brüt kâr:
56.03 USD (49 005 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-361.36 USD (360 578 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (16.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
16.41 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.41
Alım-satım etkinliği:
18.95%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
23.09%
En son işlem:
21 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
35
Ort. tutma süresi:
38 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.89
Alış işlemleri:
30 (90.91%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (9.09%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.16
Beklenen getiri:
-9.25 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.55 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-32.85 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-319.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-319.62 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
-60.99%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
305.33 USD
Maksimum:
344.93 USD (63.85%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
63.85% (344.93 USD)
Varlığa göre:
61.86% (311.99 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -305
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -312K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +10.62 USD
En kötü işlem: -99 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +16.41 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -319.62 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
5.67 × 27
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
RoboForex-ProCent-8
109.56 × 100
Gold Trading Breakthrough:

- 3 EAs working on this account.

- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD

- A breakout EA with a small SL, open TP and a trailing SL. 

- Second ea is a quick in and out scalper with a high winrate. 

- Lastly, ea who works on a mean reversion strategy.  (it does grid sometimes)

- No Recovery

- No Steplot


Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/hmsk4j12ml


You may contact me on Telegram:

t.me/rocketfinder




İnceleme yok
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 52% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gold Discovery
Ayda 30 USD
-61%
0
0
USD
216
USD
1
90%
33
66%
19%
0.15
-9.25
USD
64%
1:500
