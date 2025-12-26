- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Loss Trades:
11 (29.73%)
Best trade:
12.08 USD
Worst trade:
-99.31 USD
Gross Profit:
81.40 USD (74 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-361.36 USD (360 578 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (16.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.37 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.31
Trading activity:
15.91%
Max deposit load:
23.09%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
34 (91.89%)
Short Trades:
3 (8.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.23
Expected Payoff:
-7.57 USD
Average Profit:
3.13 USD
Average Loss:
-32.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-319.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.62 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-55.92%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
305.33 USD
Maximal:
344.93 USD (63.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.85% (344.93 USD)
By Equity:
61.86% (311.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-280
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-286K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.08 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -319.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold Trading Breakthrough:
- 3 EAs working on this account.
- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD
- A breakout EA with a small SL, open TP and a trailing SL.
- Second ea is a quick in and out scalper with a high winrate.
- Lastly, ea who works on a mean reversion strategy. (it does grid sometimes)
- No Recovery
- No Steplot
