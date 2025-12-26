SignalsSections
Arnold Reyes

Gold Discovery

Arnold Reyes
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -56%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Loss Trades:
11 (29.73%)
Best trade:
12.08 USD
Worst trade:
-99.31 USD
Gross Profit:
81.40 USD (74 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-361.36 USD (360 578 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (16.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.37 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.31
Trading activity:
15.91%
Max deposit load:
23.09%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
34 (91.89%)
Short Trades:
3 (8.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.23
Expected Payoff:
-7.57 USD
Average Profit:
3.13 USD
Average Loss:
-32.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-319.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.62 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-55.92%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
305.33 USD
Maximal:
344.93 USD (63.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.85% (344.93 USD)
By Equity:
61.86% (311.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -280
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -286K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.08 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -319.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
5.67 × 27
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
RoboForex-ProCent-8
114.34 × 114
Gold Trading Breakthrough:

- 3 EAs working on this account.

- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD

- A breakout EA with a small SL, open TP and a trailing SL. 

- Second ea is a quick in and out scalper with a high winrate. 

- Lastly, ea who works on a mean reversion strategy.  (it does grid sometimes)

- No Recovery

- No Steplot


Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:

You may contact me on Telegram:

t.me/rocketfinder




No reviews
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 52% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
