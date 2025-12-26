信号部分
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
37
盈利交易:
26 (70.27%)
亏损交易:
11 (29.73%)
最好交易:
12.08 USD
最差交易:
-99.31 USD
毛利:
81.40 USD (74 639 pips)
毛利亏损:
-361.36 USD (360 578 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (16.41 USD)
最大连续盈利:
25.37 USD (4)
夏普比率:
-0.31
交易活动:
15.91%
最大入金加载:
23.09%
最近交易:
19 几小时前
每周交易:
37
平均持有时间:
37 分钟
采收率:
-0.81
长期交易:
34 (91.89%)
短期交易:
3 (8.11%)
利润因子:
0.23
预期回报:
-7.57 USD
平均利润:
3.13 USD
平均损失:
-32.85 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-319.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-319.62 USD (6)
每月增长:
-55.92%
算法交易:
81%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
305.33 USD
最大值:
344.93 USD (63.85%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
63.85% (344.93 USD)
净值:
61.86% (311.99 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -280
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -286K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +12.08 USD
最差交易: -99 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +16.41 USD
最大连续亏损: -319.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
5.67 × 27
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
RoboForex-ProCent-8
118.99 × 125
Gold Trading Breakthrough:

- 3 EAs working on this account.

- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD

- A breakout EA with a small SL, open TP and a trailing SL. 

- Second ea is a quick in and out scalper with a high winrate. 

- Lastly, ea who works on a mean reversion strategy.  (it does grid sometimes)

- No Recovery

- No Steplot


Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/hmsk4j12ml


You may contact me on Telegram:

t.me/rocketfinder




2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 52% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
