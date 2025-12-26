- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
37
盈利交易:
26 (70.27%)
亏损交易:
11 (29.73%)
最好交易:
12.08 USD
最差交易:
-99.31 USD
毛利:
81.40 USD (74 639 pips)
毛利亏损:
-361.36 USD (360 578 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (16.41 USD)
最大连续盈利:
25.37 USD (4)
夏普比率:
-0.31
交易活动:
15.91%
最大入金加载:
23.09%
最近交易:
19 几小时前
每周交易:
37
平均持有时间:
37 分钟
采收率:
-0.81
长期交易:
34 (91.89%)
短期交易:
3 (8.11%)
利润因子:
0.23
预期回报:
-7.57 USD
平均利润:
3.13 USD
平均损失:
-32.85 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-319.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-319.62 USD (6)
每月增长:
-55.92%
算法交易:
81%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
305.33 USD
最大值:
344.93 USD (63.85%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
63.85% (344.93 USD)
净值:
61.86% (311.99 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-280
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-286K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +12.08 USD
最差交易: -99 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +16.41 USD
最大连续亏损: -319.62 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Gold Trading Breakthrough:
- 3 EAs working on this account.
- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD
- A breakout EA with a small SL, open TP and a trailing SL.
- Second ea is a quick in and out scalper with a high winrate.
- Lastly, ea who works on a mean reversion strategy. (it does grid sometimes)
- No Recovery
- No Steplot
Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:
https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/hmsk4j12ml
You may contact me on Telegram:
t.me/rocketfinder
