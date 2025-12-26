SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Discovery
Arnold Reyes

Gold Discovery

Arnold Reyes
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 -56%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
37
Gewinntrades:
26 (70.27%)
Verlusttrades:
11 (29.73%)
Bester Trade:
12.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-99.31 USD
Bruttoprofit:
81.40 USD (74 639 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-361.36 USD (360 578 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (16.41 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
25.37 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.31
Trading-Aktivität:
15.91%
Max deposit load:
23.09%
Letzter Trade:
20 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
37
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
37 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.81
Long-Positionen:
34 (91.89%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (8.11%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.23
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-7.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-32.85 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-319.62 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-319.62 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-55.92%
Algo-Trading:
81%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
305.33 USD
Maximaler:
344.93 USD (63.85%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
63.85% (344.93 USD)
Kapital:
61.86% (311.99 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -280
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -286K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +12.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -99 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +16.41 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -319.62 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
5.67 × 27
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
RoboForex-ProCent-8
116.25 × 128
Gold Trading Breakthrough:

- 3 EAs working on this account.

- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD

- A breakout EA with a small SL, open TP and a trailing SL. 

- Second ea is a quick in and out scalper with a high winrate. 

- Lastly, ea who works on a mean reversion strategy.  (it does grid sometimes)

- No Recovery

- No Steplot


Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/hmsk4j12ml


You may contact me on Telegram:

t.me/rocketfinder




Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 52% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
