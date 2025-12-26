- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-280
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-286K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|5.67 × 27
|
Exness-Real9
|9.42 × 121
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|23.74 × 295
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|116.25 × 128
Gold Trading Breakthrough:
- 3 EAs working on this account.
- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD
- A breakout EA with a small SL, open TP and a trailing SL.
- Second ea is a quick in and out scalper with a high winrate.
- Lastly, ea who works on a mean reversion strategy. (it does grid sometimes)
- No Recovery
- No Steplot
Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:
https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/hmsk4j12ml
You may contact me on Telegram:
t.me/rocketfinder